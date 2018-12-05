‘Fortnite’ and ‘Pokemon’ Collide With This Adorable Fan Concept Art

Fortnite is known for taking popular pop culture references and incorporating them into their game via emotes, skins, and events. Since the team over at Epic Games has done Marvel crossovers in the past, the draw to mash-up the two even more is undeniable. That’s exactly what this artist did with this adorable fan concept design combining Pokemon and the popular battle royale title.

The artist even provided a few videos of his different drawings, including the Whiteout + Pikachu one seen below, to show off even more creative designs. With Season 7 about to kick off and Pokemon: Let’s Go continuing to make those positive waves, this is a pretty awesome way to celebrate both franchises!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. Thoughts on the Pokemon x Fortnite mashup? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter for even more gaming goodness @DirtyEffinHippy!

That’s not the only design to come from Reddit and we’re laughing a little harder than we should at these ‘The Dude’ and ‘V for Vendetta’ fan concepts. We could totally see the clever weapon names in the game, that cheekiness is real and we love it. Could you imagine getting headshot from The Dude in a bush? The joke writes itself, really.

The Sneaky Bros, the creators behind the designs seen here, have done similar work in the past with fan designs for Fortnite. They’ve created Terminator and Breaking Bad concept in the past, and amazingly so as well! With John Wick having officially dropped, this does pose an interesting question of what we’d like to see come in future updates. Would you want The Dude? Maybe a Star Wars inspired look? The possibilities of fandom are endless.

Of course before we get too excited we do have to keep in mind licensing constraints. The above fan artwork isn’t official and it’s not (to our knowledge) coming to the game anytime soon. It’s all in good fun. Now if Epic Games could get those licenses … we’re just saying, we’d be here for it.