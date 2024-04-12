Fortnite x Avatar Event Adds Firebending, Aang, and More

After gradually rolling out new Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra content in Fortnite, the battle royale game's latest crossover finally culminated in the "Elements" event that's live now. This event expands on some of the Avatar content previously available such as Waterbending by adding Firebending, Earthbending, and Airbending, too. Aang himself has finally come to Fortnite as well with players able to get his outfit and other Avatar rewards through a limited time Elements Pass that's live throughout the duration of the event.

Like other event exclusive passes, this one has a free and a premium version. Buying the premium Elements Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks will get you the Aang outfit right away as well as the LEGO Fortnite companion outfit. The very last reward in the premium version of the pass is a version of Aang where his eyes glow as he's in the Avatar State, and between those skins are other rewards like the "My Cabbages!" emote and a Momo back bling among other rewards.

Whether you have the premium or free version of the event pass, you'll have to wait awhile before you're able to finish it since the quests associated with the event are staggered out through different "Chapters of Chakra." The first of those is the Water Chakra Chapter with those quests live now, next comes Earth which goes live on April 15th, then Fire on April 18th, Air on April 22nd, and finally, Light and Sound on April 25th. If you complete enough quests from each Chakra to "unblock" it, you get an Appa glider.

Cosmetics aside, there are actual gameplay implications for this Avatar: The Last Airbender event as well. Fortnite players may recall that Waterbending effects were added back when Katara first came to the game. The other elements have joined Fortnite as well with all the effects of them listed below:

Waterbending : Give your opponents the cold shoulder by hurling sharp, icy projectiles! Also, with this technique in your inventory, your Health will steadily restore up to 100 while you're in water.

: Give your opponents the cold shoulder by hurling sharp, icy projectiles! Also, with this technique in your inventory, your Health will steadily restore up to 100 while you're in water. Earthbending : Summon chunks of earth to hurl at foes or use them to create defensive barriers.

: Summon chunks of earth to hurl at foes or use them to create defensive barriers. Firebending : Produce flames to launch arcs of fire towards foes, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion.

: Produce flames to launch arcs of fire towards foes, or slam down from above in a fiery explosion. Airbending: Harness the air around you to enhance your mobility. Use "air wheel" to traverse great distances, or "air jump" to launch yourself and nearby players into the air.

Fortnite's new Avatar: The Last Airbender event is live in the game from now until May 3rd.