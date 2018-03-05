Epic Games Will Ban Fortnite Players Who Team up in Solo Games

Fortnite players who band together to create impromptu or organized alliances in the game’s solo modes will be subject to bans for the teamwork, according to Epic Games.

The news that players can be banned for teaming up with others to pick off other solo players comes from an Epic Games statement issued to PCGamesN. Epic Games told PCGamesN that “players having fair, fun games is a top priority for us.” The company went on to explain that teaming in Solo is against the rules and will result in Epic Games taking action on accounts that participate in that behavior” while adding that players’ behavior would be continuously monitored in game modes to keep catch these incidents.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teaming up in battle royale games such as Fortnite isn’t a new occurrence, and it’s one that Fortnite has been dealing with before. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds isn’t excluded from the teams in solo modes as well, a game that has its own share of cheating problems to worry about.

The recent response from Epic Games comes as a result of a video that was posted on the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit and featured a player who fell victim to a team of players in what should’ve been an “every player for themselves” mode. Instead of just having to face off against two or three opponents, the player had to fend off five opponents at once. It ultimately didn’t work out, an expected outcome considering the odds, but it’s still frustrating to watch.

Epic Games didn’t respond to the Reddit thread in the comments section, but after the video began gaining traction and upvotes, comments kept pouring in with other players recounting similar stories about being teamed up on. Players in the comments section who wondered how teamups could even happen in solo modes were met with responses from others saying that players could find each other in the same game if they wanted to after enough tries through simply joining games at the same time and trying again if it didn’t work as intended. Limiting machmaking settings by region is another way to reportedly guarantee better results.

Some of these squads can grow large enough to have as many as 20 players involved, so when it comes to isolating and punishing those players, Epic Games shouldn’t have too hard of a time. It may be a bit more challenging to find smaller groups like duos, but know that Epic Games is looking for the offense and will ban when necessary.