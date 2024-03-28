Fortnite Just Removed the Easiest Way to Grind Battle Pass XP

The easiest method that many Fortnite players have been using to grind XP for the seasonal Battle Pass has now been removed by Epic Games. With the release of Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite, Epic added LEGO Fortnite as one playable experience as part of the game's larger package. Despite being a completely different game mode, LEGO Fortnite still gave players XP that could increase their overall Battle Pass. And while LEGO Fortnite still generally does this, it won't operate in the same way as before.

As of today, Epic Games pushed out a hotfix for Fortnite that eliminates the ability to earn XP from LEGO Fortnite by simply going AFK in the mode. Compared to other modes in Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite doles out XP for players by playing rather than having to do certain tasks as the Battle Royale options do. Previously, many Fortnite players would use this to their advantage and would load into a "Sandbox" world for LEGO Fortnite and proceed to go idle. As long as one's console or PC would continue running in the background, players would be able to keep earning XP to fly through the Battle Pass. Now, this will no longer be possible.

You can no longer AFK in Fortnite LEGO for XP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/a9jBDMRo4o — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 28, 2024

It's worth noting that LEGO Fortnite hasn't completely removed the ability to earn XP by playing. Instead, the game will now more closely monitor player input to make sure that they're actually playing LEGO Fortnite and aren't just staying AFK. Some players have already suggested that an easy way to still make this work is to tie a rubberband to a controller's joystick to ensure that your in-game character is moving around, therefore keeping the XP flowing. Still, this is a slightly more complicated workaround than before.

How do you feel about Epic Games removing this easy method for earning XP from Fortnite? And is this trick with LEGO Fortnite something that you took advantage of previously, or did you not even know that it existed? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.