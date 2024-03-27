Fortnite Reveals New Guardians of the Galaxy Skins and Emotes

Yesterday, Epic Games pulled back the curtain on LEGO Fortnite's new vehicle update. While the announcement was surprising enough on its own, the end of the trailer showcased LEGO versions of two Marvel skins that had not been officially announced: Drax and Groot. While Epic Games conveniently ignored that reveal, leaker Hypex offered a much closer look at the actual Fortnite skins for Drax and Young Adult Groot, as well as their teammate, Mantis! All three characters look faithful to their appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and their additions should be exciting news for fans of the series.

An image of the classic Fortnite skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below, alongside images of their LEGO styles. Hypex also shared a video of these skins, which can be found on YouTube right here.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Emotes

While the skins based on Drax, Groot, and Mantis are the most exciting bit of news here, players can also discover some Marvel inspired emotes, as well. The Potted Groot Dance emote makes players dance like Baby Groot in the original Guardians of the Galaxy movie, though the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" is not included. In addition to that emote, players can also equip the the Zargnut Invisibility emote. Unsurprisingly, it does not actually make the user invisible; instead, they just slowly eat from a bag of zargnuts like Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It's one of the better jokes in the movie, and that particular emote should get a lot of use from Marvel fans.

Fortnite Marvel Skins

Over the years, Fortnite has offered a plethora of skins based on Marvel characters. These have ranged from designs based on the comics, to versions based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These new Guardians skins are directly inspired by the James Gunn films, as opposed to how the characters have appeared in comics. That makes the most sense, as Drax, Groot, and Mantis weren't exactly household names prior to their appearances in the MCU, but it could open the door for comics versions in the future. Drax in particular has had some unique and different looks that could be fun to see in Fortnite, but we'll all have to be happy with the movie designs for the time being.

Fans can expect to see a lot more Marvel cosmetics in future Fortnite updates. Disney announced last month that it had purchased a stake in Epic Games, with the goal of creating a "games and entertainment universe" that will somehow be connected with Fortnite. It's still too early to know what that means exactly, but it should result in a lot more Marvel and Star Wars characters showing up in Fortnite over the next few years.

