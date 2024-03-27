Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender Collab Gets Extensive New Details

New details associated with the upcoming crossover between Fortnite and Avatar: The Last Airbender have emerged. Since the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 earlier this month, it has been known that Avatar related content was planned to come to Fortnite. Most notably, Korra from The Legend of Korra, which is a spin-off of Avatar, is part of Fortnite's Battle Pass content for C5S2 and will become unlockable very soon. Beyond this, another major injection of content from The Last Airbender is on the horizon, although all the specifics haven't been provided just yet.

Based on new info from @SiinaBR on social media, Fortnite is planning to add an "Elements Pass" later in Chapter 5 Season 2 that will be associated with Avatar: The Last Airbender. This pass will be similar to the one that was seen this past season in relation to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Elements Pass is said to cost 1,000 V-Bucks and will grant buyers a skin for Aang right away. Additional cosmetics and unlockables associated with Avatar will also be available in the pass, with one of the final unlocks supposedly being a glider that resembles Appa the Sky Bison. The Elements Pass is said to go live two weeks from now and will then be available until May 3.

Current information about the 'ELEMENTS PASS':



- Event Pass for Fortnite X Avatar

- Instantly unlock "Aang" after purchase

- Price: 1,000 V-Bucks

- Free & Paid Reward Tracks

- Skins have normal & LEGO variants

- The event ends on May 3

- "Appa" Glider available towards event end pic.twitter.com/cbmWhgrwIz — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 27, 2024

The best thing about this Elements Pass is that there will be a free reward track as well, which means that those who don't purchase it with V-Bucks will still be able to earn cosmetics tied to Avatar: The Last Airbender. It's assumed that most of the more notable unlocks in this pass will be locked behind the paid track, but it's still promising to see that Epic is looking to give all players some items associated with the Nickelodeon animated series.

Prior to the start of this major Avatar: The Last Airbender collab, the aforementioned Korra crossover in Fortnite is set to begin next week on April 2. This reward track, which is separate from the main Battle Pass, will require players to complete specific quests to unlock an array of accessories tied to The Legend of Korra. The most notable unlock will be Korra herself, who will come with an alternate "Balanced" style upon completing all associated quests.