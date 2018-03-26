Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack Release Date and What’s Included

Fortnite Battle Royale players will soon have access to the Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack with the DLC bundle expected to release on March 27.

Following a leak that previewed the release of the starter pack, the item’s product page has now been spotted by PlayStation 4 players. According to the information that was seen within the PlayStation community, DLC bundle will launch tomorrow with a skin, V-bucks, and perhaps more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image that was seen detailing the product does include an end date for the starter pack event though, so the bundle may be a limited-time purchase. Though the time that it’ll be released may vary depending on your region, the product listing has the date and time for the starter pack running from March 27 to April 1. There’s also a signup deadline for April 1 listed for the pack, so it’s unclear at the moment how Epic Games will handle the distribution of the product.

What players do have a better idea of based on the previous leak, however, is where to find the DLC, who all can buy it, what it costs, and what’s supposedly included. Back when the Fortnite Battle Royal Starter Pack was first leaked, it was spotted in the V-Bucks section of the in-game store, so many players expect it to be available in the same location once again, though it could also be featured through the consoles’ respective stores. It also doesn’t appear that this will be a PlayStation exclusive either, so other players on the PC and Xbox One will also be able to purchase the starter pack.

As for what’s supposed to be inside, the Rogue Agent Outfit skin, 600 V-Bucks, and the Catalyst Back Bling cosmetic were all the contents that were previewed for the bundle. If the previous price that was seen holds true when the starter pack is released, all of this will be available for just $5. When considering the fact that a purchase of 1,000 V-Bucks will cost players $9.99 by itself, this bundle is an absolute steal by giving players bonus V-Bucks in addition to the cosmetic items.

Like the name suggests, this pack is only available for Battle Royale players, so those playing the Save the World mode will have to stick with the cosmetics that they already have. Epic Games has yet to officially announce the full details of the Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack, so keep an eye out for more information soon seeing how it’s supposed to be released tomorrow.