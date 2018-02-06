Fortnite Battle Royale Shooting Accuracy Test Live Now, Here’s How To Help

Earlier we reported that the team over at Epic Games are actively looking to test out Fornite’s weapon accuracy in-game and that they were looking for help! Now the shooting test is live and players can actively engage in helping the wildly popular game get even better! Here’s what you need to know, as per Epic.

Goal #1 – Pistol sniping at long range should not be possible.

Goal #2 – Our weapons should have characteristics that encourage a wide range of engagements based on: distance to target, target type, ammo availability, etc.

One of our favorite things about Fortnite Battle Royale is choosing how to engage another player – whether that’s building cover and closing the gap, dropping from above, sneaking around, or just going in guns blazing. Unfortunately, it can be frustrating when those plans are disrupted by a shot that randomly misses your target.

To attempt to address this concern, we’ve been prototyping a few different approaches to the shooting model. Those prototypes include:

First-Shot Accuracy Perfect Accuracy + Recoil (Note: Some of you might’ve seen videos online – an early version was accidentally turned on a while back. Oops!)

The first prototype we’re ready to test is First-Shot Accuracy, and in many ways this version is very similar to our current experience. However, there are a few changes:

Weapons now have first-shot accuracy, indicated by a red glow on the reticle. This is applied when: Standing still Aiming (not hip-firing) Aim spread is at peak accuracy (Basically, if you haven’t fired recently. It is different per weapon)

Headshot critical hits have been reduced Shotguns are now 150% damage (was 250%). All other weapons with headshot crits are now 200% damage (was 250%).

Damage fall-off has been introduced for some weapons Damage applies at 100% to a fixed range. Fall-off begins at different ranges (depending on the weapon), and decreases to 70% damage. Sniper Rifles, Rocket/Grenade Launchers, and Shotguns are unaffected.

Other balance adjustments Semi-Auto Sniper has had its damage increased to 75/78 (from 63/66). Scoped Assault Rifle has had its damage increased to 25/26 (from 23/24). +2 Base damage to all SMGs.



Everyone should feel encouraged to give this test a try – wins and other stats will count while playing this mode.

“Our intent is to run multiple shooting tests, and we’ll be gathering data from many different sources (internal analytics, community sentiment, and various social platforms). Your participation is key! We want to be confident that what we have is better for the community, across all platforms and skill levels.”

Basically everything above is what we’ve already clued gamers in on, but what is different is that it’s now live. At the time of initial reporting, the team was still hammering out mechanics. So if you’re into Fortnite and want to make it even better, don’t hesitate to send them your feedback! Happy gaming!