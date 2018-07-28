New Laser Tag Park Blatantly Rips Off Fortnite

Fortnite is everywhere and now … it’s literally everywhere. The wildly popular Battle Royale online experience from Epic Games is crossing over into the real world once more (unofficially) with a new laser tag park that just opened up.

The park in question is simply titled ‘Battle Royale’ and really has no shame in its blatant homage to the iconic online experience. Given that the game itself has made the studio worth over 8 billion dollars, we’re sure that the team over in Leicester, United Kingdom will be getting a notice from Epic Games any day now …

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the site’s official description:

“This Summer Join us for the ultimate Outdoor Battle Royale. Set across 6 acres of Leicestershire finest Countryside, Laser battle through 3 massive Fortnite themed areas,” reads the website.

They added, “Play with your mates in Solo, Duos or Squads while parents can relax in our refreshment zone. Enjoy running around outdoors this summer with your mates playing your favourite game.”

They definitely weren’t shy about taking exact cues from the game, with even having the same landing zone names as the game itself. As you can see in the map above, there’s Pleasant Park, Retail Row, Tilted Towers, Lucky Landing, and Greasy Grove. There are event exact replica llamas everywhere to be seen. It’s a little nuts that they didn’t try to blind it a bit, especially without being an officially licensed experience.

What makes it even more interesting is that Epic Games themselves has gone above and beyond to protect their property, even going so far as to trademark their infamous Slurp Juice. Since the laser tag park also features that, really – a cease and desist is not an “if” but a “when.”

If you want to get in on the action before the inevitable shut down, you can book a spot right here. You will need to be in the UK, however. The park is based in Leicestershire. No word yet on whether or not they accept V-Bucks, but honestly? Obviously anything is possible.

Thanks, Eurogamer!