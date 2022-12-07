Fortnite Chapter 4 Leak Reveals Hulk Skin In-Game, Release Date

Fortnite leaks have shown off the new Hulk skin coming to the game in Chapter 4 Season 1 and have perhaps given us a date for when that skin will release as well. According to these leaks, the Hulk will be available in two primary styles and will be accompanied by additional cosmetics to round out the character's set, though that's to be expected if you've been around Fortnite long enough to see a Marvel collaboration or two. These leaks also claim that the Hulk will be available in the game on December 8th, and based on the fact that we're now seeing leaks of the character actually moving around in the game, that date seems all the more likely.

Twitter user NotPaloleaks has been credited as first sharing the release date for the Hulk. According to the Fortnite leaker, Hulk will be given out to content creators on Wednesday and will then be available to the public on December 8th. It's not a battle pass skin, so you'll have to pay extra for it if you want to add it to your locker.

In addition to the info from NotPaloleaks, Twitter news expert HYPEX shared some tweets that showed the Hulk skin in-game as well as some additional cosmetics to go along with it. It appears that the Hulk set will also consist of a pickaxe seemingly made of rebar and stone while a back bling item will also be available. An alternate style for Hulk showed the character wearing a bit more than just ripped pants and no shirt while still maintaining his Hulkish green form.

His emote is not built-in btw! pic.twitter.com/BKOQpYfXrC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 7, 2022

Finally, a leak from SpushFNBR showed all of this coming together thanks to some gameplay that depicted Hulk running around and smacking things with his new pickaxe. It's a big skin as one might expect given that it's the Hulk himself, and the pickaxe only makes the loadout that much bigger.

Epic Games has not yet formally announced when the skin will be added to Fortnite, but look for it and the other Hulk cosmetics to drop in the Item Shop soon.