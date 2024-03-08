Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Start Date Revealed

The start date of Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite has now been revealed. As of this writing, Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is only just beginning. This new season, dubbed "Myths & Mortals", centers heavily around Greek mythology and sees a number of characters from Mount Olympus such as Zeus, Hades, Aphrodite, and Poseidon coming to the battle royale shooter. While C5S2 is sure to keep players busy for the weeks and months ahead, it's now known just how long this season will last in total.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Release Date

In the wake of Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 2 update going live, it was learned that this season is set to last until Friday, May 24, 2024. This means that C5S2 is set to last 11 weeks, or a total of 77 days. As Epic tends to do, this suggests that Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite will end up going down in the early hours of May 24 and will then pave the way for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3 a few hours later after a period of maintenance. Obviously, these plans could end up changing in the days and weeks ahead, but C5S3 is currently on pace to launch on this date at the end of May.

By comparison, this also confirms that Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite is going to be a bit shorter than before. With Chapter 5 Season 1, the game's previous season lasted for nearly 100 days in total as it began at the start of December 2023 and didn't end until the first week of March 2024. That being said, this season was one that happened to last across the holidays, which always sees Epic taking time off. As a result, C5S1's length was a bit of an outlier and suggests that future seasons in 2024 should be more in line with what's being seen with C5S2.

What Is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's Theme?

Given how far off we still are from Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite, there's nothing that we know about the next theme that Epic Games will go with. That being said, thanks to a number of different leaks, we knew pretty far in advance that Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite was going to involve Greek mythology to some degree. Assuming that there are again a ton of leaks related to C5S3 ahead of its launch, we'll likely start to learn more about its theme as May draws closer.