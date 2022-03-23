Fortnite Reveals Chloe Kim as New Icon Series Skin

Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed that snowboarder Chloe Kim will soon be coming to the popular battle royale game as part of the title’s ongoing Icon Series line of skins. In recent years, the Icon Series in Fortnite has added a number of popular athletes, content creators, and other real-world people to the game with some unique skins. Now, Kim is the latest person to join this rotation, with her own skin coming to the Item Shop in the near future.

Chloe Kim’s outfit in Fortnite will formally become available for players to purchase beginning later this week on Saturday, March 26th. However, prior to this time, Epic Games will be holding the Chloe Kim Cup, which is something that has become standard for a number of major skin releases. On March 24th, this limited-time event will become available for duos to take part in. Those who end up doing the best in their respective region will then be able to earn the Chloe Kim outfit prior to its official release.

Since this is an Icon Series skin, Epic is putting a bit more effort into this release than it does with others. Specifically, Chloe Kim will be getting four alternate styles to her base skin. One of these styles is black and gold, while the other is blue and pink. In addition, a third style sees Kim frosted up and resembles Iceman from the X-Men.

Lastly, other than just the skins alone, Kim will have a number of different additional items that players can obtain within Fortnite. One is a pair of icy-looking wings that Kim can adorn as back bling, while the Frozen Flourish Pickaxe will see let her chop up materials with the power of cold. And perhaps the coolest of all these items, Kim will also have a glider available that resembles a large ice dragon. Again, all of these accessories will become available later this week on March 26th alongside the launch of the character skins for Kim.

