Fortnite Reveals Return of Coachella Event

Fortnite's big Coachella event is back on once more this year with Epic Games announcing the music festival's return in the battle royale game. Just as we've seen from past themed events like this one, a special island has been built for players to visit this week with quests able to be completed throughout the duration of the event in exchange for cosmetics. Of course, a couple more skins and other accessories will be included in the Item Shop for players to purchase, too, with an Icon Radio station also set up for this event to give players something to listen to while they're playing.

If you want to check out the island which is aptly called "Coachella Island," you can pay it a visit by entering the island code "5449-4207-1280." You'll hear music from Porter Robinson there (who you may also recall did some work with Riot Games and League of Legends not long ago).

Of course, the highlight of this event for the truly free-to-play players will be the cosmetics they get from completing quests. No character skins or weapon wraps are available through these quests, but you can find an overview of how they'll all work as well as a list of the rewards below:

"Coachella Quests are completable on Coachella Island and will test your parkour skills, challenge you to play various minigames, and have you dance like there's no tomorrow! To celebrate the two weekends of Coachella, there will be an update to the Coachella Quests from weekend one to weekend two. The first Quests will be live in-game from April 14 at 3 PM ET to April 28, 2023, at 12 PM ET, while the updated Quests will be live in-game from April 21 at 12 PM ET to April 28, 2023, at 12 PM ET."

Coachella Quest Rewards

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

Look At The Sky Lobby Track (Earnable from either first or second set of Quests)

Cact-eye Emoticon (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

Coachella Sunset Spray (Earnable from the second set of Quests only)

You can get a few extra rewards by completing tasks outlined on the dedicated Fortnite x Coachella event page. Over in the Item Shop, Sunset Alto and Desert Dawn Lyric are the featured skins and can both be spotted in the trailer above.