Fortnite Update V24.20 Live With Patch Notes

A new Fortnite update has been released, update V24.20, alongside patch notes that reveal and detail what Epic Games has changed with said update, which arrives alongside new Attack on Titan content. This also means the ODM Gear and Thunder Spears are now in the game, as well as a little map change for fans of the anime. More specifically, players can now discover Jaeger's family basement in Anvil Square. Meanwhile, the ODM Gear and Thunder Spears can be found all across the map in Scout Regiment Footlockers.

As you will notice in the new trailer for the update, there are skins for the anime as well. The Eren Jaeger outfit is unlockable via the Battle Pass (which is also required to complete the new The Eren Jaeger Quests), while the Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann outfits are currently available via the Item Shop.

As for what's changed in terms of gameplay and meta, the biggest change is that that both the Dirt Bikes and the Port-A-Bunker have been unvaulted. Meanwhile, there's been a few different changes to various Mythic weapons in the game. Below, you can check out all of this via the update's offical patch notes and the aforementioned trailer.

BALANCE CHANGES

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.

Unvaulted the Dirt Bikes.

Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.

Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults.

COMPETITIVE NOTES

Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.

Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that allowed players to retain the healing effect of hot springs.

Fixed an issue involving rebooted players sometimes appearing invisible to teammates.

Fortnite is available, for free as a free-to-play battle royale game, on Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the popular battle royale and free-to-play game, click here.