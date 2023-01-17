New Fortnite Concert Announcement Rumored for This Week

For the last few weeks, rumors have been circulating that The Kid Laroi will be the next artist to perform a Fortnite in-game concert. Nothing has been revealed by Epic Games just yet, but The Kid Laroi announced today that he'll have something new to share on January 17th, leading many fans to believe that the concert will officially be announced. The original source for the rumor was Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who stated that the concert will take place on January 24th or January 25th. If that is the case, an announcement would have to be made soon!

News of The Kid Laroi's announcement was shared on Twitter by reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR. Readers can find the Tweet embedded below.

A few minutes ago, The Kid Laroi announced that he will make an announcement tomorrow.



It's not confirmed, but it's very possible that this could be the Fortnite concert that will take place soon.



(Thanks to @ArchiePog_ for making me aware of this!) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 16, 2023

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement. As we've seen with Fortnite leaks in the past, sometimes collaborations can fall apart, or get pushed back. While Henderson is a trustworthy source, things are constantly changing behind-the-scenes, and what was true one day could be false the next. One way or another, The Kid Laroi is announcing something tomorrow, so we should know what it is within the next 24 hours!

Fortnite's in-game concerts have been highly successful over the last few years. The first of these featured Marshmello in 2019, and subsequent concerts have seen artists like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande perform. While the idea of in-game concerts might seem unusual to some, the size of Fortnite's userbase allows artists to reach a massive audience, potentially gaining a lot of new fans in the process. If The Kid Laroi really does host Fortnite's next in-game concert, players can likely expect to see a bunch of new skins and content related to the event, as we've seen for previous concerts.

