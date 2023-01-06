Fortnite Leak Reveals Next Big Concert

A new Fortnite leak reveals what the next big in-game concert will be. Fortnite has evolved beyond being a simple tower defense game or battle royale title. It has continued to innovate in major ways since its very inception and although no one expected it would be what it is today, it has completely changed the industry. By evolving the battle royale formula, adding things like battle passes, and creating these big live events, other industry titans have tried to follow in its foot steps. It's like a virtual toy box more than it is just a game now and every month it feels like just about anything could happen in it.

A few years ago, Fortnite started allowing artists to perform in-game which resulted in people like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande being featured prominently in the game. According to Insider Gaming, a new concert is planned for later this month. The Kid Laroi will reportedly be performing in Fortnite on January 24th or 25th after the rumored Dead Space event that is coming to the game. It is also reported that music from the concert will be playable in-game for a month after the concert. Additional details, such as the set list, aren't available right now, but it's also expected that there will be purchasable items related to the event similar to previous concert events. It's likely we'll hear more about this event rather soon given the dates are approaching very quickly.

If you're not familiar with The Kid Laroi, he's a 19 year old singer from Australia who has had a number of massive songs in the last few years. Some of them have even blown up on TikTok, such as his songs Stay which featured Justin Bieber and Without You. Given those songs were mega hits for him, it seems likely that they'll be featured at the rumored Fortnite concert. Whether or not the Biebs himself will appear remains to be seen.

