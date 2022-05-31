Fortnite Releases Additional Teasers for Season 3

✖

Over the weekend, Fortnite influencers Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken and Hiper revealed a pair of teaser images sent to them on Twitter by Epic Games. The teasers seem to be pointing at some kind of reveal related to this weekend's Collision event, or for the start of Chapter 3 Season 3. Today, another pair of images were received and shared by Rafal Rafa Mistarz and @Sharshock. The four images were linked together by prominent Fortnite leaker @HYPEX. While the image is still incomplete, we now have a much better idea of what the finished teaser will look like!

The composite of the four teasers can be found in the Tweet from @HYPEX embedded below.

All 4 Event/Season 3 Teasers added together so far! pic.twitter.com/u8YySMVTyM — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 30, 2022

Some Fortnite fans have been speculating that the circular image in the top right is meant to be Starkiller Base from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While Fortnite has already had a lot of Star Wars content over the years, there are several rumors floating around about Season 3. Darth Vader may have leaked as part of the upcoming Battle Pass, and Donald Mustard has been dropping a lot of hints about Star Wars, of late. The Death Star would probably make more sense to tie-in with Vader, but the circle at the center looks a lot more like the weapon used by the First Order.

Of course, some fans are speculating that this teaser could actually be for next month's Fortnite Crew skin. An image of a mech appeared in that same Battle Pass leak that featured Darth Vader, and that could be connected to the metal boots seen in the bottom left of the composite. It's impossible to say for certain, but at the rate Epic Games has been releasing these teasers, we should know a lot more over the next few days!

