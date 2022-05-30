Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

✖

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!

The first image from Ali-A can be found embedded below, while the teaser from Hiper can be found right here.

Earlier this month, Ali-A became the latest influencer added as part of Fortnite's Icon Series, so it makes sense that he would be chosen for this type of promotion. Unfortunately, it's really hard to make out anything in the image. Some fans are speculating that it might have something to do with space, or even the Death Star. Darth Vader has been heavily rumored for the new season's Battle Pass, and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard has also been sharing hints about Star Wars content lately. Mustard's hints have mostly revolved around a LEGO AT-AT, but it's possible we could see a much bigger weapon of the Empire!

With Fortnite's season ending event set to take place in less than a week, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out what Epic Games is planning! The company has already warned fans that the Collision event will not be replayable, so fans hoping to take part in the festivities should plan to be there on Saturday June 4th at 4 p.m. ET.

