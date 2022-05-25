Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass Possibly Leaked

✖

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is likely launching next week, but Epic Games is currently keeping information under wraps. The most prominent rumor for the new season is that Darth Vader will be part of the game's next Battle Pass, which we've been hearing for some time now. Reliable Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has now shared what seems to be a first look at the Battle Pass that appeared on 4chan. In addition to Darth Vader, a skin for Indiana Jones can also be seen. As with any Fortnite rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt until we get an official announcement from Epic Games.

An image of the possible leaked Battle Pass can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

RUMOR: FIRST LOOK AT THE CHAPTER 3 – SEASON 3 BATTLE PASS!!



This was posted on 4chan last night, the chance of it being fake is EXTREMELY low. pic.twitter.com/CcTMkuELpM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 25, 2022

While @ShiinaBR seems convinced of the image's validity, a lot of other fans seem skeptical. Many are closely analyzing the image for any hints that it might be a photoshop. If it is the real deal, it would be pretty great to see both Darth Vader and Indiana Jones added to the game, and both of these designs look quite good.

Fortnite has gotten a ton of Star Wars content over the last few years, including skins based on fan favorites like Rey, Finn, and Din Djarin. Vader has yet to show up in the game, but with the character playing a major role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, the timing is pretty much perfect. Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard has a penchant for dropping hints about Fortnite on social media, and his Instagram and Twitter accounts have both featured a lot of Star Wars teases of late. Clearly, Epic Games is hinting at something, but fans are just gonna have to speculate until we get an official announcement!

