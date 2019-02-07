‘Fortnite’: Expedition Outpost Locations Cheat Sheet

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 10 challenges are officially and many players are taking to the online shooter to collect those Battle Stars and show off what they are made of. Because many players are competing for the same thing in a last-man-standing game setting, it’s important to know what you’re in for before diving right in. That, and keep your head on a swivel!

One of this week’s challenges is ‘visit 4 Expedition Outposts in a single match’ challenge and we hopped into the game so we could mark the locations where you can find these bad boys on the map below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, you only need four so if you’re more comfortable with certain zones more than others, you can map out your best course of action prior to dropping from that battle bus.

Ready to take on the rest of the challenges? Here’s what you need to know:

Free Challenges

Place a Mounted Turret or a Damage Trap in different matches – 3

Search Chests at Lazy Links or Dusty Divot – 7

Assault Rifle Eliminations- 3

Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with Scoped Weapons to opponents – 200

Stage 1: Get a score of 5 or more at the shooting gallery east of Wailing Woods – 1

Visit Expedition Outposts in a Single Match – 4

Hit an opponent with a Chiller Grenade or Boogie Bomb in different matches – 3

A few of these challenges are easy to complete in one match. Land in Dusty Divot or Lazy Links, search those chests and take out fellow players with an Assault Rifle. Don’t forget to lay down a trap somewhere in there and use those grenades, and you’re halfway done already!

You can also check out some of our previous guides, including the shooting galleries, right here.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. What do you think of this week’s challenges? Hoping to see the return of past objectives next week? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!