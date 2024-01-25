Fortnite: More Family Guy Skins Reportedly Coming Soon

More Family Guy skins will reportedly be added to Fortnite very soon. Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the planet and it has made itself a home for pretty much every major franchise out there. It has become bigger than just a battle royale game, it's a hub for all kinds of experiences. There are obstacle courses, battle royale maps, survival games, and even music-based games. All of this has been able to happen thanks to the gobs of money that Epic Games generates from Fortnite. It's a free-to-play game, but it revolutionized how modern games are monetized with things like battle passes which players can pay for and progress through to earn things like new skins. Typically these battle passes have a theme with key characters from some notable IP and this season's is Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

It has been memed to death that Peter Griffin would eventually join Fortnite and after years of jokes, it finally came to fruition. The lovable family man got juiced up, became super thin and strong, and joined the battle as a playable character. On top of that, you can also fight him as an AI boss on the Fortnite map and get a variety of rewards for defeating him. When he dies, he fittingly holds his knee and expresses his pain over and over again. According to Twitter user and Fortnite insider HYPEX, more Family Guy skins are coming to Fortnite. As of right now, we don't know which characters will be coming, but there are a variety to choose from. The animated Fox show has a very colorful cast of characters both part of its main roster and its supporting cast as well. It does seem like the size of the character may result in them being altered, however. Peter was supposedly changed because if he remained tubby, he would've had a wide hitbox which would've put those using him at a disadvantage. If a character like Brian or Stewie were to be added, they'd probably need to be sized up a bit to be at least a similar height to other characters in Fortnite.

MORE FORTNITE x FAMILY GUY SKINS ARRIVE SOON ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YO5ixQKX0o — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 23, 2024

Either way, we'll just have to wait and see. It's not clear when the other Family Guy skins may hit Fortnite, but hopefully it won't be long. Family Guy is one of the most beloved TV shows out there, so it makes sense for Epic Games and likely Fox to work together to capitalize on all of the hype behind Peter's inclusion in the game.