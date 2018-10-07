Here’s What ‘Fortnite’ Would Look Like In First-Person

We’ve all wondered it: what would Fortnite in first-person look like? Well, we finally have the answer.

Unlike PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Epic Games hasn’t added a first-person mode to Fortnite yet, and it may never. However, that hasn’t stopped many fans of wondering what the cartoony battle-royale shooter would look and play like in first-person.

That said, rather than just wonder, YouTuber Max Box decided to find out. As you can see in the video above, it isn’t as simple as switching a lever to first-person mode. I mean, Epic Games could do that, but the result wouldn’t look great.

In its current state, Fortnite in first-person almost looks like a VR game, especially with no HUD and its swimmy controls, which are only heightened in first-person. That said, I would love to try it out.

All of this begs the question though: will Epic Games ever add a first-person mode? I think the likely answer is, no. Perhaps once the player base starts to decline they will introduce a first-person mode in an attempt to recover, but at that point, would it even be Fortnite? Plus, we all know Fortnite is never going to stop growing. Eventually, every human and semi-sentient animal will be playing. And then the aliens will finally strike!

In all seriousness, the building in first-person mode actually looks pretty good, but the shooting looks a bit janky, and the clipping issues of the game are only exasperated while in first-person. Further, the controls as is are way too unresponsive for first-person. If Epic Games were too actually add a first-person mode, it would need to tweak the game in this regard considerably.

How a Fortnite build battle would look in First Person POV pic.twitter.com/HyWVOxjeZe — FaZe Avery (@Avxry) October 1, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

As always, feel free to hit the comments and let us know what you think. Should Epic Games add a first-person mode to Fortnite?

