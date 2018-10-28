‘Fortnite’ Players Will Keep Battle Stars Gained Through Fortnitemares Bug

Fortnite players who benefitted from a Fortnitemares bug that gave them massive amounts of Battle Stars will keep the tiers they advanced through now that the issue has been resolved, Epic Games said.

As part of the Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event that’s going on now, players were given several challenges that awarded them with experience and one that granted Battle Stars. One of the challenges tasked players with visiting different parts of the map, but people quickly noticed that the Battle Star rewards seemed much higher than usual. The tweet below from the FortnitesNews Twitter account showed that completing one phase of one of the challenges would award 150 Battle Stars while the second would grant 200 for a total of 350 Battle Stars.

After completing that challenge, players found that it wasn’t just a visual bug and that they actually were receiving that many Battle Stars. Collecting that many Battle Stars within a certain amount of time allowed players to rocket through their Battle Pass tiers and unlock tons of items that would’ve normally take much longer to get. Some people even maxed out their Battle Passes after just two games.

Ok.. I’m posting this because i don’t expect it to last…

After just two games I got 31 levels on my Battle Pass in Fortnite.

After news of the bug began circulating and players took advantage of the apparent mistake, Epic Games took to Reddit to confirm that the challenge’s Battle Stars rewards were indeed unintentional. The challenge was never supposed to give out Battle Stars in the first place, Epic Games said, but admitting that it was the developer’s mistake that led to the insane Battle Star gains, Epic Games said that players who got Battle Stars through the bug will get to keep them.

“We have just released a fix for some of the Part 3 Fortnitemares challenges that were granting Battle Stars instead of XP,” Epic Games said. “Please be aware, the UI will still show the reward as Battle Stars until the next update. This was our goof and you will keep everything you’ve already earned.”

This means that even if you see the Battle Stars listed in the challenge rewards now, you’ll only get experience for completing the challenge, but those who were fortunate enough to complete the challenge before it was fixed will keep their prizes.