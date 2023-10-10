Fortnite's Fortnitemares Update Adds Michael Myers, Jack Skellington Skins

Fortnite's annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares, has been brought back for a limited time, and it's got a lot of Halloween content to go with it. We mean that literally and in a much broader sense seeing how some original Halloween skins have been added to the game, but Michael Myers himself from the Halloween series is also going to be in Fortnite during the event. Other themed skins include ones for Jack Skellington and even an Alan Wake crossover which comes at the perfect time since Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to be out this month.

A trailer released for the Fortnitemares event showed off all of these skins, but there's a catch: you can't get them all just yet. Some of them – namely the ones that you're probably hoping to buy like the Michael Myers set – won't be added to the game until later on in the Fortnitemares event which is scheduled to end in November.

Fortnite Adds Michael Myers, Jack Skellington, and Alan Wake

The trailer above offers a peek at the Michael Myers skin and more with the Halloween guest aptly saved for the end of the preview. The Shape, Alan Wake, and Disney's Jack Skellington (which appears to be Disney's first non-Star Wars, non-Marvel skin in Fortnite) all have their own bundles, too, that come with extras like a big knife for Michael Myers and Zero back bling as part of Jack Skellington's set.

Prices haven't been revealed yet for these bundles, but you can expect them to run you for a premium price considering how big these crossovers are. We do know though that the skins and their related cosmetics will be sold through the Fortnite Item Shop instead of being something that you can acquire via the battle pass or quests that you complete. Epic Games' patch notes for the Fortnitemares update also only speak generally about the skins' release dates and say they'll be added "later during Fortnitemares 2023," so look for more formal announcements in the future as these skins are rolled out.

Other Fortnitemares Content

Aside from the major crossovers, Fortnite added some of its own original skins to the game as well. A mummy called Seth, another take on the cat skin called Phantom Meowscles, a swamp monster version of Fishstick called Bogstick, and Festival Phaedra.

Skins aside, some extra in-game items have been added that can be found throughout the map during the Fortnitemares event. There's a Wood Stake Shotgun that should prove useful in the new Kado Thorne boss fight, the Vampiric Blade you get from killing the boss, a Pumpkin Launcher that shoots exploding pumpkins, and the Witch Broom which lets you fly around. Consumables unvaulted for this event include the Candy Corn, Pepper Mints, and Hop Drops items which all boast their own unique affects.

Something else that'll be added throughout the course of the event are different Fortnitemares quests which will net you different cosmetics for free just for completing those, so you can save your money there in anticipation for when Michael Myers and more are released later in the event.