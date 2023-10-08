LEGO Fortnite Set Leaked

For months now, rumors have been circulating about a potential LEGO Fortnite crossover event. While we don't know when that might be happening, it seems the crossover will also include some kind of LEGO sets based on the game. Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR has shared images of a LEGO Fortnite Llama Polybag. The information originally came from a LEGO leaker on Instagram, and @ShiinaBR's sources indicate that it, along with other Fortnite x LEGO products, will be arriving in 2024. @ShiinaBR also noted that this lines up with previous rumors they've heard suggesting LEGO content won't arrive in the Fortnite game until after Season 5.

@ShiinaBR's initial Tweet about the rumor can be found right here. A follow-up Tweet with a better picture of the LEGO Fortnite Llama Polybag can be found embedded below.

LEAK: The Fortnite X LEGO products will be released in early 2024, which lines up with whispers I heard about LEGO likely NOT being in Season 5 👀



Also, I am now able to confirm the LEGO 'Llama Polybag' rumor! 🔥



(Products release date info: @FBRsections & exabrickslegogo_) pic.twitter.com/FDn9En6UN2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 6, 2023

It should be noted that @ShiinaBR has proven to be an incredibly reliable leaker in the past, and there's a reason they've amassed a large following on social media. However, readers are still advised to take this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. Plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, and that has proven especially true when it comes to Fortnite; that said, these LEGO rumors have been going on since at least January of this year. With this much smoke, there's bound to be fire, but fans should keep their expectations in check until we hear official word from LEGO and Epic Games.

LEGO Video Game Sets

Over the last few years, LEGO has been making a big push into the world of video games, with a number of sets based on popular gaming franchises. There has been a plethora of sets based on Super Mario, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog, Minecraft, and more. Given the sheer popularity of Fortnite, it's a wonder it's taken this long, but hopefully the wait will be worth it. The idea of timing new physical toy sets with LEGO-themed content in Fortnite would be really smart. Unfortunately, we have no idea how many sets there might be, or what to expect. Even if it does send up just being the Llama Polybag, that might be good enough for some fans!

LEGO Fortnite Content

There are a lot of interesting ways that an in-game LEGO crossover could work in Fortnite. Over the last two decades, there have been a lot of LEGO video games released, including titles like LEGO 2K Drive and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These games have done a lot of interesting things with the building theme, and the developers at Epic Games have no shortage of options available to them. If LEGO content truly does come to Fortnite, hopefully it will prove worth the wait!

Are you excited about the idea of LEGO Fortnite sets? Do you think we'll see an in-game collabortation, too? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!