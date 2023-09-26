Fortnite Update Adds Ahsoka Skin, Powers, and More

Not one to let a pop culture event go by without capitalizing on it, Fortnite has now officially added the fan-favorite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano to the battle royale game. Ahsoka's arrival ties in perfectly with the ongoing Star Wars show Ahsoka and includes a new skin featuring the character's likeness, of course, as well as accompanying cosmetics to add to the look. Similarly to when other superpowered characters from popular anime, Marvel, and Star Wars series are added, Ahsoka's arrival also brings along some powers that players can acquire and use during matches whether they're paying for cosmetics or not.

Epic Games said previously that Ahsoka would be part of this season's battle pass, so the character's appearance shouldn't be a surprise by now. But thanks to today's update, we know exactly what players have to do to get the character.

How to Unlock Ahsoka in Fortnite

Major crossovers in Fortnite typically go one of two routes: they're either dropped straight into the Item Shop for players to buy, or they're tied to the season's battle pass somehow either through normal progression or through battle pass quests. For Ahsoka, it's the latter. Quests are now live in the game tasking players with different objectives in order to earn things like the Ahsoka skin itself, a back bling, emote, wrap, and more. Those quests can be found below to give you an overview of what's expected of you, but you'll of course see them in the game itself next time you play if you're a battle pass holder.

If you're just here for the main skin itself, you'll have to collect three Fulcrum Tokens in Relentless Retreat or Breakwater Bay at which point you'll be awarded the skin. Collecting more Fulcrum Tokens in other areas will net you the other two main cosmetics associated with the character. At this time, there's nothing in the Item Shop related to Ahsoka.

The #Fortnite Ahsoka Tano quests are now live! pic.twitter.com/b7vkSaGury — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) September 26, 2023

Ahsoka Powers in Fortnite

Having Star Wars characters featured in Fortnite typically means lightsabers and Force powers make a return, too, and that's true as well this time with Ahsoka's arrival. Lightsabers are indeed back, and holograms of Ahsoka have been placed around the map to teach players Force powers including the ability to sprint faster and double jump as well as a move that'll let you push things away.

"When you encounter a hologram of Ahsoka Tano on the Island, speak to her and accept her offer to train you," Epic Games said about this feature that'll stick around until the v26.30 update. "You'll then enter a rift, and exit with a Jedi Training Lightsaber and knowledge of Force abilities! These Force abilities can only be used if you went through Ahsoka's training and are actively wielding a Jedi Training Lightsaber. Your knowledge of these abilities will last until the end of the match."

Fortnite's Ahsoka crossover is live in the game now with the release of the v26.20 update.