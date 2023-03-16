Fortnite Refunds: How to Get Money Back from Epic Games

Fortnite players may be eligible for a big ol' refund on V-Bucks in the near future. Fortnite is one of the biggest games of all-time. Despite the fact it's free-to-play, there are so many ways to spend money whether it be through the battle pass or for individual skin bundles, it is a game that just rakes in money on a frequent basis. Epic Games has also made the game a virtual toy box with tons of major characters from huge franchises like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more, which has allowed them to sell those skins for a high price. It's hard to resist the urge to play as Spider-Man or Kratos with a gun, if we're being honest, even if it's at the cost of $20.

However, the FTC has made an agreement with Epic Games to refund $245 million worth of V-Bucks to players. It was alleged that Epic Games had charged parents and players for unwanted purchases and then locked their accounts when they disputed the charge. Now, the FTC is gearing up to make things right.

Who is Eligible for Fortnite Refunds?

Parents whose children made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018

Fortnite players who were charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (such as cosmetics, llamas, or battle passes) between January 2017 and September 2022

Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after disputing unauthorized charges with their credit card companies.

How Do You Get a Fortnite Refund?

As of right now, the FTC is asking people to just hang tight. It hasn't completely created its refund system quite yet, but will keep people updated. If you have purchased anything in Fortnite between the aforementioned dates, you can also expect an email when there's more to share. If you want more updates, you can visit the FTC's website.

