Fortnite: Free Back Bling Revealed, Now Availble in Item Shop

As I’m sure you heard, Fortnite servers crashed pretty hard yesterday. They were down for a long spell, and fans weren’t happy. EPIC Games eventually got things up and running again, and as an apology to fans, they’re giving away some free cosmetic items to Battle Royale and Save the World players. Battle Royale players were promised some free back bling, and this morning, we found out that the back blink would be none other than the ‘Rust Bucket.’

As you can see from the image above (via FortniteIntel), the item shop has been updated today, and the Rust Bucket back bling can currently be redeemed for a whopping 0 v-bucks. It’s listed under the daily items, and the timer is ticking down. If you’re planning to pick up your “we’re sorry” swagger from EPIC Games, you better do it sooner than later!

Videos by ComicBook.com

But that’s not all. If you’re a Save the World player, you can also look forward to a free Troll Stash Llama. Save the World players are also getting treated to some Seasonal Gold, while Battle Royale players are going to get some free Battle Stars, which are used to level up the Battle Pass tiers. This will, however, require just a little more server downtime. Don’t sweat it, though, EPIC is promising that they’ll be able to sneak in these extra gifts without interrupting your gameplay. Here’s what they said in an official blog post:

“Next week, we will be granting a pack of Battle Stars to our Battle Royale players and Seasonal Gold to the Save the World players. This will require brief additional downtime, so we will be including it as a part of our planned update next week.”

This won’t be the last of Fortnite‘s server woes, you can count on that. The downside to having one of the most popular games in the world (if not the most popular), is that your servers are stressed 100% of the time. When is the last time a piece of technology you owned worked perfectly 100% of the time under stress or after years of use? These things happen, and Fortnite is continuing to grow in popularity.

At least we know that when things to go wrong, we can count on the fine folks at EPIC to make up for it with some free stuff. We love free stuff! We’re looking forward to jumping back on the Battle Bus this weekend, so let’s all keep our fingers crossed that it doesn’t break down.