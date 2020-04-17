Fortnite Players Can Get Free Items for Watching the Champion Series Finals

If your Fortnite locker has been looking little bare lately even with all the new Deadpool and X-Force cosmetics coming out, you can pickup a few more items for free this weekend just by watching the Fortnite Champion Series Chapter 2 Season 2 Finals. Those Finals start on Friday and are scheduled to take place throughout the weekend, and to get the free loot, all you have to do is tune in to see how the top Fortnite players are doing. You’ll have to have a Twitch account linked to your Epic Games account as well, but linking those is as easy as watching the games themselves.

Epic Games announced this week the plans to give away some in-game loot to those who watch the top competitors play this weekend. Simply set up your Twitch and Epic Games accounts properly and you’ll be able to get a unique spray and skate deck featuring the logo for this season’s competition.

“To celebrate the conclusion of this season’s Fortnite Champion Series we’re releasing new items as drops: a Spray and a Skate Deck featuring this season’s FNCS logo,” Epic Games said. “To ensure you are eligible for these one-time items, please make sure your Twitch account and Epic account are linked. Then tune in to the FNCS Finals on an approved Twitch channel between Friday, April 17 and Sunday, April 19.”

Watch your favorite duos stream as they compete all weekend to become the #FortniteChampionSeries Chapter 2 Season 2 Champions of their regions and get sweet loot for your support! Find out more here: https://t.co/YX3UDhg43Q — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 15, 2020

No cutoff for when players have to link their accounts was listed on the announcement, so even if you missed the start of the tournament’s Finals, it looks like you’re free to connect your accounts still to earn the loot in time. There’s a good chance you’ll already have your accounts linked if you’ve tried to get Twitch Prime loot or other giveaways in the past, but if you don’t the instructions shown here make it an easy process.

#FortniteChampionSeries Finals are this weekend and top duos from across the globe will battle it out to see who is the best in their region. Join @xsund0wn @zekimusprime @ballatw @shyowager & @monsterdface as they cover some of the key pairs battling for the top spot! pic.twitter.com/KMcS4lS2VC — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) April 16, 2020

Once they’re linked, just watch the games as they happen on the official Fortnite channel via Twitch. The schedule can be found here so that you can watch whatever part of it you’re interested in. The Grand Finals will hopefully be the biggest spectacle, but it couldn’t hurt to tune in earlier to make sure you get your loot.