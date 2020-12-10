Fortnite Players Can Get Free Loot During The Game Awards

✖

Fortnite’s going to make an appearance at The Game Awards as one would expect from the ongoing and still very successful battle royale game, and if you’re a Fortnite player who happens to be interested in watching the show, you stand the chance of getting some free stuff added to your account. All you have to do is make sure your Twitch account is set up correctly and properly linked to your Epic Games account, and once you’ve done that, you’re only asked to watch The Game Awards as they happen.

Epic Games shared a reminder about Fortnite’s Twitch Drops on Twitter this week just hours before the show started. You’re able to link the accounts now if you haven’t already since there’s no deadline for that so long as you get them linked before the Twitch Drops event actually happens.

Twitch Drops will be enabled on @thegameawards stream later tonight! Tune into the stream for when the drops are live, you'll have 30 minutes to get it. Watch here when it's live: https://t.co/3CTh204ga4 If you need to connect your account, go here: https://t.co/pguH1cpOrx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 10, 2020

While free stuff is free stuff and can hardly be complained about since it costs you nothing but time in this situation, there are still a few questions about the Twitch Drops that we don’t have answers to. We don’t know when, exactly the Twitch Drops will be live during the event, but we know they’ll be live for around 30 minutes whenever the opportunity presents itself. It’ll presumably be during the Fortnite portion of the event that’s likely going to take up a fair bit of time if for no other reason than because it’s Fortnite, but the 30 minutes will at least give players a buffer if they’re not able to catch the event right as it happens.

It’s also unclear what players will actually get from the Twitch Drops. It’ll likely be themed around the hunter aesthetic of Fortnite Season 5 whatever it is, and if some of the rumors about characters that might get added to the game are accurate in any way, you won’t want to risk missing these drops.

As for what Fortnite’s actually doing at The Game Awards beyond giving players free stuff, we know that we’ll see news of a new character who will be added to the game. The always popular “and more” was tacked onto teasers for that reveal as well, so who knows what else Epic Games might have planned for the show.