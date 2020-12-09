Fortnite Leaks Have Fans Scared About Season 5

✖

A pair of Fortnite leaks have PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players of the free-to-play battle royale game scared for Season 5. The first leak comes way of prominent Fortnite leaker, Fort Tory, who reveals that the game's files now hint at a boss fight in Stealthy Strongholds, which is oddly enough filed under "Nightmare" in the files. And it looks like this boss fight will be part of a "larger event." The files themselves don't hint at who this boss could be, but Stealthy Strongholds itself sure does.

All over Stealthy Strongholds are some not-so-subtle hints at Predator, who not only fits the theme of the location's name, but would explain why there are a boss fight and event seemingly being worked on in the game's files for the location. Of course, not only is Predator an apex hunter, but it can go in and out of invisibility, offering a potentially terrifying proposition for players with full of jump scares.

Below, you can check out the leak for yourself, which comes courtesy of the game's files and the aforementioned Fort Tory, one of the most reliable Fortnite dataminers on the Internet.

There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds. So whoever could this possible boss be? The Predator as some people theorize or someone else? Stealty Stronghold is called ''Nightmare'' in the files and we have a S15Boss/LagerEventData_Nightmare. pic.twitter.com/V5LmgCBtla — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 5, 2020

In addition to this, there have been rumors and leaks pointing towards the addition of wolves to the game's map. The most notable of these claims comes the way of Tabor Hill over on YouTube, who, as you may know, has proven quite reliable in the past when it comes to Fortnite leaks and rumors. According to Tabor Hill, wolves, or something akin to wolves, are coming to the game this season, though it's unclear how exactly they will be implemented, but the leaker and YouTuber suggests players will be able to make them friendly by taming them.

Of course, take all of this, the datamining leak and the rumor about wolves, with a grain of salt. While both sources are credible and reliable, nothing here is official, and even if it's all accurate, it's also all subject to change. That said, it sounds like the game is about to get a whole lot scarier.