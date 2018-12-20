PS Plus ‘Fortnite’ Players Will Receive This Free Skin, Back Bling, and Emote With New Celebration Pack

Fortnite has celebration specific starter packs out there and now PlayStation Plus users have a new one to look forward to. The PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is currently free for US Battle Royale players for a very limited time.

“Grab an outfit, a back bling and an emoji to represent your Victory Royale in style with the PlayStationPlus Celebration Pack,” reads the official description. As for what comes in the pack:



Prodigy outfit

Tabulator back bling

2D ‘Pizza’ emoticon

This is now the third celebration pack that the PlayStation has received, which is yet another great incentive for getting a PlayStation Plus membership. Usually these cosmetic items cost money unless unlocked through certain Battle Pass challenges, so any additional chance to get them at no-cost is a great opportunity to snag.

As for the game itself, Fortnite is now in its seventh season and is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Thoughts on the latest celebration pack to become available? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more gaming goodness!

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget to complete the Week 2 challenges for even more rewards! This is the last day to complete Week 2 and for those that still have a little more to go, this is what you need to wrap up:

Free Challenges

Search a Chest in different Named Locations ( 7 )

) Damage opponents with different types of weapons ( 5 )

) Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Fatal Fields (3)

Battle Pass Challenges

Stage 1: Visit Snobby Shores and Pleasant Park in a single match ( 2 )

) Play the Sheet Music on pianos near Pleasant Park and Lonely Lodge ( 2 )

) Compete in a Dance Off at an abandoned mansion ( 1 )

) Eliminate an opponent from at least 50m away (1)

This week’s challenges are pretty simple and straight forward! Land in Snobby Shores and make your way over to Pleasant Park for one, make sure to scope in an enemy from a good distance for the 50m challenge, and make sure to search the various chests. You can also see some of our guides right here.