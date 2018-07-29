Fortnite Funko Pops Leak Reveals First Wave of Figures Releasing Soon

Fortnite is everywhere. We mean everywhere! Just today it was announced that the latest title from Epic Games has officially become a billion dollar franchise, which makes it the perfect time to announce that the studio is collaborating with Funko for a brand new Funko Pop line coming soon! We already have the first in the line confirmed to be the Rex Pop, but now a new leak reveals the first full wave reportedly coming soon!

According to Instagram user ‘SerlentPops’, who is usually spot on with his Intel, below is the first wave of Fortnite Pops on the way:

Rex

Skull Trooper

Moonwalker

Tower Recon

Cuddle Leader

Omega

Brite Bomber

Raptor

Love Ranger

Black Knight

Merry Marauder

Highriser Assault Trooper

The CEO of Funko himself, Brian Mariotti, previously confirmed the good news and had this to say about the future project:

“We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortniteproduct collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite‘s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.”

The new line of Victory Royale goodness is expected to arrive just in time for this year’s Holiday season. Both major retailers and online stores will carry the new Fortnite collaboration, though word on exclusives has yet to be revealed.

What do you think about the latest game to get the Funko Pop treatment? Which of the epic skins would you like to see in their newly realized chibi format? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!