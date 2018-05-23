Fortnite: Fan-Made Funko Pop Designs Are An Instant Buy

Funko Pops are adorable because they take beloved characters from video games, movies, and TV shows and re-imagines them in a more chibi-sized fashion. The much smaller rendition of our favourite characters is a huge hit within the pop culture community, so it was only a matter of time before Epic Games‘ cult-inducing hit Fortnite made its way into the Funko spotlight. At least unofficially.

One fan took to reddit to share a pretty neat concept design of what it would look like for popular Fortnite skins to be immortalized in true Funko glory. Though there are only a few concepts that they drew up, the possibilities are endless. A Tomatohead Pop Vinyl? Yes, please!

We definitely weren’t the only ones feeling this design, because the thread quickly became populated with what fans want to see. The only thing that would make this even better would be an additional jumbo-sized pop Loot Llama! Come on, Pop! Let’s make this happen!

Personally? Give me a Brite pack Funko and the dinosaur onesie … I would be sold way faster than I can comfortably admit as a 30 year old adult. But! Moving on!

