Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced Bug Wipes Hours of Progress Out Instantly (How to Avoid it)

The systems and features of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced are impressive, transforming one of the best games in the series into something fresh for all audiences. As arguably the best Assassin’s Creed title Ubisoft has ever released, the expectations for the Black Flag remake have been high since it was rumored. However, at least one big performance problem could ruin a player’s experience before they can fully experience the faithful remake.

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Various reports on Black Flag Resynced after its July 2026 release date have shown that the game’s performance is demanding, especially compared to past iterations of the title. Although intended for modern hardware, there are a variety of bugs and glitches Ubisoft intends to iron out in early patches following the game’s launch on newer consoles. Different tricks for avoiding the biggest bugs will help you keep playing the remake without issue, even if it might prevent you from engaging with some of Black Flag Resynced‘s overhauled features from the original.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Has A Glitch That Can Delete Multiple Hours Of Progress

One of the most frustrating glitches in AC: Black Flag Resynced right now is tied to the Templar Hunt side quests, which you can find throughout your progress in the remake’s story. These Hunts are tied to various regions you discover, but usually are divided into multiple explorations once you start one at a given location. For example, starting the first Templar Hunt in the Kingston region will continue to prompt more Hunts in that area until you find every piece of Templar treasure in that location.

Each individual Hunt counts as a new side quest, but every time a Templar Hunt pops up, it has a chance to negatively impact your game. You can lose hours of progress to a bugged Templar Hunt glitch, no matter how much you’ve progressed into the game. According to some players, the glitch can cost several hours of playtime, reverting you back to the progress you had before a new Templar Hunt activated. This bug shows up in surprising ways, especially if you have been going after Templar Hunts fairly sporadically since booting up the remake.

As another example, imagine you unlock a Templar Hunt in one area, discover its treasure, and complete its side quest. The next Templar Hunt in that region doesn’t unlock until you progress through the main story up until a certain point, so you go and do many other side quests around the world first. When you get back to the main story of AC: Black Flag Resynced eventually, you’ve unlocked a variety of upgrades, discovered new regions, or otherwise gotten stronger from your escapades at sea.

Once you finally decide to go back to the main story, you’ll unlock a new Templar Hunt, which runs the risk of glitching your game, and sending you back to the point where you saw the Hunt in the first place. All that other exploration and progress will get wiped, setting you back as the Templar Hunts and other quests “block each other out.” The triggering system behind side quests in AC: Black Flag Resynced seems to be at fault here, but there are ways for you to get around this problem.

Ubisoft Has Recognized This Issue, But Players Have Their Own Solutions To This Bug

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This bug is one that Ubisoft has recognized, at least according to comments on the original Bluesky Post that addressed the issue. User Stephen Totilo may not have been the first to recognize this glitch, but they were the first person to call attention to it that the developers have seen. Based on Totilo’s advice, players might have be better off to “not leave any Templar Hunt side quest unfinished.” The glitch produced doesn’t seem to take place when Templar Hunt quests are fully completed, or undiscovered from a player’s normal experiences.

This suggests that the two biggest solutions here are to:

Avoid taking on Templar Hunt side quests altogether, no matter their rewards.

Always pursue a Templar Hunt side quest until all are completed within a certain region.

The former option seems to be the most consistent way of avoiding this glitch, at least until developers patch it up in a future update. With DLC for the remake coming soon, it’s likely that a patch will arrive with any new content, hopefully altering the game so bugs like this don’t take away from a player’s progress. This starting phase of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced might be successful, but until issues like this are sorted out, many players could have a very negative experience with their highly anticipated sea-faring adventure.

What glitches or bugs have you encountered in AC: Black Flag Resynced so far? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!