Xbox Series X Makes 2026 PlayStation Game Free to Play for Limited Time

Xbox has made a 2026 PlayStation game free to play for a limited time for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users. More specifically, the PlayStation and PS5 game is free to play on both current Xbox consoles until the end of July 12. In other words, it’s free for the weekend. The catch, in this case, is that those interested in checking out the PlayStation game for free will need some form of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It does not have to be an Ultimate subscription — Premium and Essential are also sufficient — but the special offer is limited to the Microsoft subscription service.

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Back on March 17, San Diego Studio and PlayStation released the latest installment in the former’s baseball sim series, MLB The Show, called MLB The Show 26. The latest game in the annualized baseball series is also available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s only free to play for a limited time on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. To this end, MLB The Show 26 costs $70 on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop — as well as the Microsoft Store — so this free trial is a huge money saver for those who want to check out the game before committing to buying it.

Is It Worth Checking Out?

Unfortunately, MLB The Show 26 is one of the weaker entries in the series’ history, as evidenced by both its Metacritic score and its user review scores. To this end, it has a 73 on Metacritic, which isn’t the worst score, but is noticeably lower than its most recent predecessors. The recent scores of the series over the last few years have been: 83, 80, and 82. Meanwhile, its user review scores are about the same, if not a bit worse. On the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.17 out of 5-star rating. And then on the Xbox Store, it simply has a 3/5 star rating. On the former, the most common score is a 5/5 star rating, and the second most common score is a 1/5 rating. On the Xbox store, it is this, but flipped. Suffice to say, the game is polarizing, which highlights the value of this free trial. During this free period, the entire game is free to access as much as you want.

To couple this new and limited-time offer, the game is on sale on the Xbox Store. Normally it costs $70 there, but its price has been cut in half and dropped to $35.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.