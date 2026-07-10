Nintendo Switch 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Cancelled Feature

Nintendo appears to be bringing back a cancelled Nintendo Switch 2 feature that it previously announced alongside the specifications of the console in April of 2025. Then, a few weeks later, it removed mention of this feature, and then a little bit after this, Nintendo apologized and labeled the feature as “incorrect information.” And that was the last we heard about it, but it appears the information was less incorrect and more just early.

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Nintendo recently posted a new job listing for a Senior Display Engineer, and in this listing, variable refresh rate — VRR — is mentioned. Now, as you may know, variable refresh rate is already a thing in handheld mode, but it’s not in docked mode. Nintendo once said it was going to be, but that was the aforementioned “incorrect information.” This new job listing seems to suggest Nintendo is still working on VRR, presumably for docked mode because handheld mode already supports it.

What is VRR?

For those that do not know, VRR is a specific display technology that lets a display change its refresh rate on the fly to combine and match with the frame rate of the game. Why should Nintendo Switch 2 users care about this? Well, without it, you can get small hitches and tearing when these two things don’t match up. Obviously, this ruins the visual experience.

Why is VRR supported in handheld mode but not docked mode? Well, because it’s much easier to implement it in the former. There is only one single display in handheld mode to account for. With TVs, there are different types of VRR ranges and implementations, many with their own unique quirks. It’s harder to account for all of this. While harder, though, it is not impossible. Not at all, in fact, as evidenced by the fact that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X support VRR.

With VRR, frame rate drops are not only less noticeable and less jarring, but fluctuation is smoother. Any game that targets 120 FPS is often moving between 90 and 120 FPS all the time. Without VRR, these transitions can be noticeably less smooth.

The Nintendo Switch 2 games that would be most impacted, consequently, are large open-world games where a lot is going on at any given point, games with cutting-edge graphics that teeter performance-wise as a result, and any fast-paced game, whether it be an action game or a racing game, where any lack of smoothness is more noticeable.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. We don’t currently have official information, just this new job listing and some speculation.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.