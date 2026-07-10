God of War Laufey Update Narrows Down Release Date

PlayStation was somewhat cagey after the flashy God of War Laufey reveal when speaking about when it was possibly coming out. It was only listed as “coming soon” when the other games it shared the State of Play with had at least some semblance of a date or window attached to them. And while PlayStation has yet to share a definitive release date, Santa Monica Studio recently spoke about God of War Laufey and indirectly gave at least a window of when players might expect to play it.

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The esteemed God of War developer took to social media to announce its upcoming panel for Laufey at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24th. After the post went up, it was flooded with the typical bombardment of players shouting about PlayStation’s recently and widely despised decision to kill off physical discs on its platforms. After 33 minutes of widely negative and off-topic posts, Santa Monica came back with a reply saying Laufey would be shipping on physical discs.

God of War Laufey Will Be on Physical Discs

We can confirm God of War Laufey will be available on disc. — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) July 10, 2026

This confirmation gives a window for when Laufey might come out. While there is some wiggle room, this means the PS5 action game will come out sometime before January 2028, as that is cutoff date for discs PlayStation established.

This more official word further corroborates previous reporting, too. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier calmed some players by telling them not to “read too much into” the lack of a date and that Laufey was “definitely not” coming in 2028, which some feared.

It’s unclear when PlayStation will reveal more about Laufey and give a more definitive answer on when players can expect to starting hacking away at dead gods as Kratos’ wife Faye. PlayStation is still in the midst of advertising Marvel’s Wolverine, so it’s possible it may want to focus on one tentpole title at a time. It’s also entirely possible there is not much of an internal concrete date to go on. Aside from God of War Ragnarok and Ghost of Sparta, God of War games typically come out in the spring, but it remains to see if Laufey will continue that pattern.

The date likely won’t come during the Comic-Con panel, either. As noted by the above post, the panel includes head of creative Cory Barlog and game director Ariel Lawrence, as well as Deborah Ann Woll, Christopher Judge, Jack Quaid, and Perlina Lau, the actors for Faye, Kratos, Phranque, and Rue, respectively. Judging by the list of speakers and title, they’ll just likely be speaking to the game’s characters or the development process and not be delving into marketing materials like release dates.

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