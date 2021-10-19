Fortnite Reveals New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Crossover

Ahead of the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife next month, Epic Games has added some new Ghostbusters challenges to Fortnite with players able to earn a unique reward upon completion. These tasks involve things like defeating Mini-Pufts and collecting vehicle parts among other jobs. A unique back bling for Ghostbusters fans has already been revealed, and based on some other assets that have been shared online, there’s reason to believe that we’ll see more than just the back bling in the future.

The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife collaboration was first revealed in Epic Games’ blog post about the new v18.21 update. It was said there that players would be able to knock out a unique Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punchcard in order to get the No Ghost Back Bling.

“With Containment Specialist’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punchard, deploy Seismographs, take out mini-Pufts, and more to unlock the No Ghost Back Bling — inspired by the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film,” Epic Games said.

This Punchcard appears to consist of five different unique challenges that are all centered around Ghostbusters activities. Those challenges seen below don’t award players anything on their own, but completing all of them will earn the unique Ghostbusters back bling.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Quests are now live! pic.twitter.com/OsJGYeA39b — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) October 19, 2021

On top of that, the image below was shared on Twitter this week by Fortnite leaker and dataminer iFireMonkey. It showed one of the Pufts from the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie next to the back bling that players get from completing the challenges that are already available. It’s unclear, however, whether this Puft will be a skin, a back bling, or something else entirely, but the way it’s positioned in the image makes it seem as though it’ll be a back bling option.

That means that there’s probably more Ghostbusters to come in Fortnite with the first of it dropping today. With a month left to go before Ghostbusters: Afterlife heads to theaters, that leaves plenty of time for more cosmetics to be added or brought back to the Item Shop for players to purchase whether they’re just character skins or a whole collection.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to release in theaters on November 19th, and you can start completing the movie’s challenges in Fortnite right now.