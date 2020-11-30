Fortnite Glitch Lets You Ride the Battle Bus Toward Galactus

✖

The very special Galactus event in Fortnite is set to kick off tomorrow, December 1st, but if you want to get a closer look at the Devourer of Worlds before then, there's actually a fairly simple little technical glitch you can take advantage of to ride the game's Battle Bus out closer to him. It requires a certainl confluence of events, and doesn't reveal too much beyond what can be seen with the naked eye, but it's still neat.

The short version is: if you have a Battle Bus set to intersect the spot where Galactus is just off the map, you can disconnect your internet (assuming you're plugged into ethernet like all good multiplayer gamers should be) about two seconds before you'd be kicked out of the bus to cause the animation of it all to continue chugging away towards Galactus. You can check out this whole thing in practice in the video below:

As you can see in the video, a bunch of interference starts cropping up the closer the Battle Bus gets to Galactus. Beyond that, nothing truly new can be gleaned from this beyond, "cool, I'm that much closer to Galactus!" It remains to be seen what the event has in store tomorrow, but given that it is set to happen right before the new season, it seems safe to assume that it will be a big one.

Fortnite itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. The upcoming Galactus event is set to take place tomorrow, December 1st, at 4PM ET/1PM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

[H/T Dexerto]