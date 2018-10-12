‘Fortnite’ Grim Medicine Gear Now Available

Epic Games’ Fortnite is continuing to roll on through Halloween, this time with some gear that will allow you to scream, “The doctor is in!” in the most ludicrous way possible. (Even if you don’t have a medical degree.)

The publisher announced on the official Fortnite Twitter page that the Grim Medicine Gear pack is now available, with several items up for grabs in exchange for a few V-Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The doctor is in… The new Grim Medicine Gear is available now! pic.twitter.com/On4QgBBro4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 12, 2018

You can get a glimpse at the costumes and items available in the shop, though the full list is below, so you have a good idea of exactly what you’re spending:

Plague Epic Outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Scourge Epic Outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Harold’s Wand Rare Pickaxe- 800 V-Bucks

Lamplight Rare Glider- 800 V-Bucks

Skull Trooper Epic Outfit- 1,500 V-Bucks

Crypt Cruiser Epic Glider- 1,200 V-Bucks

Skull Ranger Rare Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Skull Sickle Epic Pickaxe- 1,200 V-Bucks

In addition, the following items are once again back in rotation for the day:

Make It Rain Rare Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Pink Flamingo Epic Pickaxe- 1,500 V-Bucks

Hot Stuff Uncommon Emote- 200 V-Bucks

Recon Specialist Rare Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

As usual, you can find all of these in the Item shop right now and add them to your growing collection of Fortnite goods. But hurry, we don’t know how long they’ll be available in the shop; and we know a lot of you that can’t help but dress up in Halloween stuff every day of the year. (We won’t name names, but, yeah, we remember you.)

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC. Don’t forget that the Halloween events are taking place all month long, so keep an eye out for even more epic costumes, as well as special harvesting axes, gliders and more stuff. (Now we just need a Monster Mash emote. What do you say, Epic?)