‘Fortnite’: How to Get the New Cuddle Hearts Wrap for Free

While many are busy getting down on some Apex Legends, the team over at Fortnite is still going strong and offering a few new freebies for fans looking to participate in the Share the Love event going on for Valentine’s Day.

Starting now until Feb 22, if you use a creator code in #Fortnite Item Shop you will unlock the Cuddle Hearts Wrap for FREE in @FortniteGame



The Support-a-Creator program is a phenomenal way for the community to come together and support other gamers as well. “Players who currently support a Creator or enter a Creator Code between February 8 – 22 will receive the free Cuddle Hearts Wrap,” said Epic Games in a recent blog post. “You’ll receive the item wrap when the v7.40 update releases. Don’t worry, we’re keeping track.”

Ready for what else is in store for the month of February? Here’s what we’ve got from Epic Games:

Double XP Weekends Did you complete your 10 weekly Challenges and are looking for more? We have you covered! Starting with the v7.40 release, all players will have access to new, additional Overtime Challenges. Complete these Challenges by the end of the Season to unlock 5 new rewards including the Valentine Wrap and Vines Contrail.

Featured Island Frenzy We’re celebrating the brilliance of our community creators with a rotating set of featured islands, appearing in Fortnite Creative… Every. Single. Day. The Featured Island Frenzy will start on February 12 and end on February 22. Show your support by jumping into Creative each day and playing with friends.

Competitive Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.



The Share the Love event officially kicks off on February 8th when the latest update releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players. Excited for even more rewards on the horizon? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.