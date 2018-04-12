Fortnite: How to Solve ‘Search Between Three Boats’ Challenge in Week 8

Week 8’s challenges in Fortnite have begun and bring with it different ways players can earn more. Last week saw the attack of the gnomes, this week’s set of challenges like big boats and they cannot lie.

The battle has officially begun and for those looking for a little additional help with the ‘Search Between Three Boats’ challenge, we’re here for you. Take a look at the map of Loot Lake below with the travel points highlighted:

Once all areas are successfully traveled too, there’s a dock you need to go to to complete the challenge by interacting with the Battle Star. It’s pretty simple, but with the challenges recently kicking off and the servers being a complete mess, the battle can be a little chaotic. Sometimes it’s nice to go in with a plan and just get it done. For a full breakdown of what Week 8 has to offer:

Use a vending machine (1)

Deal damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500)

Search chests in Snobby Shores (7)

Dance on different dance floors (3)

Search between three boats (1)

Assault rifle eliminations (5)

Eliminate opponents in Dusty Depot (3)

The Fortnite Week 8 challenge is for Battle Pass holders for Season 3? Not a Battle pass holder yet? Here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.