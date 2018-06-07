Fortnite: How to Solve the “Search Between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint” Challenge

It’s time to get down on week 6’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of this week’s challenges includes the “Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint” task and for those looking for optimal efficiency, here’s how to get it fast.

As indicated on the map below, head out to where the Greasy Grove is and head north. Once in the area highlighted by the red circle, players will find a small patch of greenery that will hide that coveted Battle Star. Simply walk up to it like normal, hit “search” and voila – 10 new Battle Stars are now in possession.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the full list of Week 6 challenges:

Search Supply Drops (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1000)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (7)

Spray over different Carbide or Omega Posters (7)

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint (1) ( HARD )

) SMG Eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.