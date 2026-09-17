Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Trailer Reveals a Surprising Movie Star Is Playing the Game’s Main Villain

Prior to its launch next month, Activision has revealed a sizable new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 that shows off the game’s campaign. Throughout Call of Duty history, a number of big-name actors have portrayed various characters in the series. This list has included the likes of Gary Oldman, Josh Duhamel, Kit Harington, Idris Elba, and countless others who have appeared in smaller roles. Now, with Modern Warfare 4, Activision has tapped another recognizable star from TV and film to portray the game’s mysterious villain.

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Revealed at the conclusion of the latest Call of Duty: MW4 trailer, Mads Mikkelsen was unveiled to be appearing in the upcoming title. Mikkelsen, who has appeared in projects like Casino Royale, Doctor Strange, Hannibal, and the video game Death Stranding, will be playing the primary antagonist in Modern Warfare 4 and will look to take on Captain Price and the other members of the former Task Force 141. Further details on Mikkelsen’s character weren’t provided in the trailer, but based on past leaks, it’s likely that the villain’s name will be Archer.

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Outside of showing off Mikkelsen for the first time, this new trailer gave us our best look yet at the campaign for Modern Warfare 4. While the video doesn’t feature much gameplay, it does shed more light on the conflict that will put the events of MW4 into motion. It also teases some of the large-scale, set-piece moments that will be seen throughout the campaign.

Activision has also stressed once again with this new trailer that Modern Warfare 4‘s campaign will conclude the story that has been seen across the previous three entries in the rebooted Modern Warfare saga. As such, the game will likely have a more definitive ending this time around rather than ending on a cliffhanger as past entries have done. What this means for the future of the Modern Warfare sub-series isn’t currently known, but it suggests that we could be getting some very different and wholly new Call of Duty entries in the years to come.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is set to release in a little over a month on October 23rd and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and, for the first time, Nintendo Switch 2. For those looking to play the game even earlier, though, early access for Modern Warfare 4 will begin on October 16th and will allow the entirety of the campaign to be played prior to multiplayer going live the week after. To get in on this early access phase for yourself, all you have to do is pre-order Call of Duty: MW4 digitally across any of its various platforms.