Wolverine Players Are Sharing Videos of the Game’s Worst Bugs & They’re Hilarious

Marvel’s Wolverine is finally out on PS5, and the game seems to feature some truly bizarre bugs. Since launching earlier this week, many PlayStation fans have reported that they’ve greatly enjoyed Wolverine, prominently seen by the fact that it boasts a staggeringly high 4.82/5 rating on the PS Store. And while Insomniac’s latest might be a hit with those who have bought it, that hasn’t stopped the game from having some truly bizarre oddities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shared across social media, a number of different video clips from Marvel’s Wolverine have started to show some of the strange bugs that players are running into. Some of these bugs see Wolverine simply floating in midair after colliding oddly with objects in the environment, while others have found him perpetually grinding down the side of a tree. Perhaps the strangest bug so far, though, has seen Wolverine and various enemies turning stark white before the game crashes entirely on PS5. Although these bugs don’t outright break Wolverine, they’ve still resulted in many of these videos going viral and gaining quite a bit of traction.

Things were going fine in Wolverine until this bug happened lol 😭 pic.twitter.com/dGaijoQuFv — GameVerse (@TheGameVerse) September 16, 2026

To be fair, most of these bugs seem incredibly uncommon and aren’t happening to most players. While reviews for Marvel’s Wolverine have been somewhat mixed, bugs weren’t a frequent complaint from the majority of critics. In fact, as someone who has played the entirety of Marvel’s Wolverine already, I was quite surprised at how polished the game was out of the gate, especially on the performance side of things. Compared to many other AAA releases seen throughout this generation, Wolverine came in much less hot than others.

Still, even if these bugs aren’t overly prevalent, some have criticized Marvel’s Wolverine all the same for having them whatsoever. As PlayStation’s biggest exclusive on the PS5 in 2026, there have been a lot of expectations lofted on Wolverine as it has to surely sell millions upon millions of copies in order to be deemed a financial success for PlayStation. For these bugs to be gaining notoriety across social media might discourage some from picking up the game right now, but these issues will surely be squashed in the future as Insomniac looks to release new patches for the game.

If you’re looking to play Marvel’s Wolverine for yourself, it’s available to purchase now on PS5. Unlike past releases from Insomniac, Wolverine likely won’t come to PC, which means it should remain exclusive to PlayStation hardware for the long haul.