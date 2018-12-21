‘Fortnite’: How to Solve the ‘Search Between Three Ski Lodges’ Challenge

It’s time to get down on week 3’s challenges for Fortnite Battle Pass players as a new week begins. Just like every week prior, players are given a certain set of tasks to complete by Epic Games in order to earn those Battle Stars and rank those tiers up. One of this week’s challenges includes the “‘Search Between Three Ski Lodges” task and for those looking for optimal efficiency, here’s how to get it fast.

Knowing that this challenge is about a ski lodge makes it pretty easy to guess which part of the map players need to go to. Lucky for you, we marked exactly where you need to go on the map to make it easier to drop on in and get that Battle Star.

Simply walk up to the Star’s location and search to interact, and voila! Quest complete. For the other challenges ahead:

Free Challenges

Ride a zipline in different matches (5)

Stage 1: Land at Lonely Lodge (1)

Legendary weapon eliminations (2)

Battle Pass Challenges

Search chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7)

Ring the doorbell in different named locations in a single match (2)

Search between ski lodges (1)

Stage 1: Deal damage with shotguns to opponents (200)

This week’s challenges are a little bit easier than last week’s, with a couple of different ways to knock out a few items in one go. Drop down into Lonely lodge and equip a shotgun for two right there, and ziplines can be found all over – so that’s an easy one as well. We’ll be posting more thorough guides for this week’s challenges here soon, so keep it tuned in right here for more help!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices.