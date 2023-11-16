Fortnite Leak Reveals Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve Skins

A variety of new leaks tied to Fortnite have revealed an extensive new collaboration with Skybound's Invincible comic book series. As of this month, the Invincible TV show on Prime Video has returned for its long-awaited second season. Now, as a way of further promoting the show, Skybound is seemingly partnering with Epic Games to bring a variety of Invincible-related items to the ever-popular battle royale game.

As of this morning, a number of leaked images of this Invincible crossover with Fortnite began appearing on social media. Notably, this collaboration should see character skins for Invincible, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man all heading to the Item Shop in Fortnite alongside a number of pieces of Back Bling. Additionally, a unique loading screen done in the art style of the Invincible comic book series will also be coming to the game. Currently, it's not known when these Invincible cosmetics might be joining Fortnite, but given that the game's weekly update is set to take place today, all of this content could be rolling out in mere hours.

Over the past year, Invincible has started to collaborate with a number of popular video games. At the start of 2023, a variety of Invincible skins came to Mediatonic's Fall Guys for players to purchase. Perhaps most notably, though, Omni-Man also joined the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 earlier this month as the game's first DLC fighter. All of these crossovers have also come in tandem with Invincible getting some of its own video game releases as well. As of this month, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve arrived on Steam and will be joined next year by Invincible: Guarding the Globe, which comes to mobile platforms in February. Clearly, Skybound is trying its hardest to raise the stature of Invincible in the gaming space and this crossover with Fortnite is likely its biggest push so far.

