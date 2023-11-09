Fortnite OG Brings Back Two Fan-Favorite Vehicles for Limited Time

Fortnite's latest update wrapped up in its OG revival released this week, an update that brought back some of the best parts of Season 6 which took place way back in 2018. That means that the floating Loot Lake POI (named "Leaky Lake" during the real Season 6 way back when) is back in the game as are two fan-favorite vehicles. The new trailer for this week's Fortnite update confirmed as much by showing off the return of the Quadcrasher and the Driftboard, two different mobility items that'll stick around for at least the next week.

For those ready to jump back into Season 6 but are unable to play right now, the trailer Epic Games shared for this week's Fortnite update previewed some of what's included in the patch such as these returning vehicles as well as weapons and POIs to visit.

Fortnite Brings Back the Driftboard and Quadcrasher

Mobility is a big topic of conversation in Fortnite, and since Chapter 1 Season 6, mobility has been expanded on in many different shapes and forms. But these vehicles, the Quadcrasher and the Driftboard, are some of the earliest examples of Fortnite adding vehicles to the game with the former being the third vehicle to ever be added.

While Fortnite experimented with different vehicle implementations via things like the Shopping Cart and the All-Terrain Kart, the Quadcrasher was one of the first vehicles that gave players more control over their mobility with the added bonus of having offensive capabilities. It can fit a driver and a passenger with the latter able to use healing items and weapons, has a boost and a reinforced front that can be used to damage players and structures when combined, and requires fuel to run. It's a common item -- or at least it was when it was first implemented -- so it shouldn't be too difficult to find.

Much different than that is the Driftboard, a "vehicle" which is basically a hoverboard. This Driftboard obviously only fits one person, but that person has much more control over their actions than someone who's limited to just piloting a vehicle while their passenger does all the work. When riding on a Driftboard, players can shoot, heal, and perform other actions all while still moving from one POI to another. The Driftboard is a clear fan-favorite within the community, and it hasn't been around since 2019, so its return is a big deal, to say the least.

What's New in the Fortnite Update?

While Epic Games has not yet published a full list of changes included in this week's Fortnite update, players have already taken note of the return of these vehicles and more. As shown in the trailer above, weapons like the Double Barrel Shotgun have returned to the game alongside Shockwave Grenades and the Mounted Turrets. Fortnite insider HYPEX shared a list of some of the more notable changes in this update including things that have been added as well as other features which were removed.

SEASON 6 IS HERE ‼️ #FortniteOG



MAP CHANGES:

- The Floating Cube Island replaced Loot Lake



REMOVED:

- Burst AR

- Impulse Grenades

- Smoke Grenades

- Port-a-Fort



ADDED:

- Grapple Glove (From Rift Encounters)

- Bounce Pads

- Shockwave Grenades

- Double Barrel

- Dynamites

- Dynamites

- Six

Fortnite's latest changes should be live until the next update releases in about a week, so enjoy this phase of the OG Season while you can.