Fortnite OG Achieves Largest Player Count in History

The release of Fortnite OG at the end of this past week has resulted in Epic Games having the largest player count in history for its ever-popular battle royale shooter. Ever since going live in early access back in 2017, Fortnite has been a smash hit around the globe. Since that time, Epic has only continued to expand what Fortnite is capable of and has influenced a vast number of other multiplayer titles. Despite all of this previous success, though, Fortnite OG has already proven to be so popular that it's breaking records for Epic.

Announced on the official X (or Twitter) account for Fortnite this morning, Epic Games revealed that November 4 resulted in the largest day that Fortnite has ever seen. In total, Epic said that nearly 45 million people experienced Fortnite OG on Saturday with 102 million collective hours having been logged. As a result of this achievement, Epic thanked players who jumped into the game this weekend and set a new high point for the multiplayer title.

"Way to start things off with a big bang. We're blown away by the response to Fortnite OG," Epic said on social media. "Yesterday [November 4] was the biggest day in Fortnite's history with over 44.7 million players jumping in and 102 million hours of play. To all Fortnite players, OG and new, thank you!"

Given the success of Fortnite OG, it will be curious to see how Epic responds to fans who are looking to see the game's legacy map, weapons, and other features stick around in perpetuity. Currently, Fortnite OG is only supposed to last for the better part of the next month and will seemingly be cycled out in early December. At this time, it's expected that Chapter 4, Season 5 (or perhaps Chapter 6) will end up going live. However, given that Epic has reached such extreme new heights with Fortnite OG, the developer's plans may end up changing in the weeks ahead.

